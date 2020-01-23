Morning light rain becomes snow for later today and tonight

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9am to midnight Thursday for the following: Clay, Cloud, Geary, Marshall, Republic, Riley and Washington.

A Winter Weather Advisory in in effect from 12pm Thursday to 3am Friday for: Brown, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Shawnee and Wabaunsee.

Wednesday was mainly about wet snow that generated about 1 to 3 inches of slush for many. The temperature pattern stayed consistent, which kept our roads from being so much worse. Most areas experienced drizzle with developing fog overnight.

Much of today’s precipitation will fall with numbers similar to what we experienced yesterday. It should be drizzle and light rain early. Rain to mix for midday, before changing to snow for the afternoon and evening. The wind will be from a different direction and it may feel a bit colder as well.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 34-38

Wind: NW 12-22

Wind Chills: 20-25

We may see totals of 1 to 3 inches on grasses surfaces and colder objects by early morning, but we avoid major travel problems. There may be lingering snow showers across the eastern counties at sunrise.

Clouds will linger and it should be a bit colder Friday. Clouds will decrease Friday night, and that should leave us in better shape for the weekend.

Expect lows in the mid 20s and highs in the low to mid 40s with a partly cloudy sky on Saturday. Numbers will climb more Sunday and Monday. Temperatures may break 50 on Monday before rain showers slowly return for Tuesday. Light mix is possible just after that time frame.

Additional mix and snow could make it messy later today…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

