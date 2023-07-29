What We’re Tracking

Morning rain Sunday

Cooler hangs around

Heating back up midweek

Storms continue to make their way out of the viewing area leaving us with cooler air settling in. Temperatures in the overnight hours will be in the lower 70s. We are watching a complex of storms to develop Sunday morning and slide across Northeast Kansas.

Tomorrow will be around average for your temperatures in the lower 90s but humidity moves in and makes our feels like temperatures around 100°. Cloud cover will continue to move out throughout the day Sunday resulting in the mostly sunny sky for the late portions of the day.

We have another possible chance of rain Sunday night into Monday morning. Cooler air hangs on through Monday before heat settles in for your midweek. Temperatures around 100° for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, Wednesday being the hottest of them. Frontal boundary slides in Friday bringing relatively cooler air as well as rain chances for your weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard