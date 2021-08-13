Morning rain tapers off as more comfortable temperatures settle in

Heavy rain moved through the area overnight, and we’ll slowly see the activity tapering off through the mid morning hours. After that, rain chances become more isolated in nature through the rest of the day and into the weekend.

Highs today will be much cooler than what we’ve been used to, especially with the rain and clouds. We’ll be back in the mid 80s this afternoon with our humidity coming down a bit, too!

By the weekend, our upper air patterns provide a couple more chances for isolated storms, but it looks more likely we’ll just have to deal with periods of clouds through the weekend.

Temperatures will stay below average through the start of next week, in the mid-upper 80s.