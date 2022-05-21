What We’re Tracking:

Showers ending early

Cool weekend

Several rain chances in the week ahead

Rain and a few storms will give way to a drier afternoon, but mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions will stick around through the day. Highs for Saturday afternoon will struggle to get back into the upper 50s, with a few spots able to hit 60° with the hope of some late-day sunshine.

Overnight lows will be in the lower 40s, and maybe even a few upper 30s for the northwestern areas as the sky becomes mostly clear. We get a bit of dry time on Sunday with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70° and less wind, as well.

For the week ahead, there will be several chances for showers starting Monday afternoon and lingering through early Wednesday. Tuesday holds the best chance for rain as a system slides through the region. The cooler air looks to hang around for a few days, too. Middle 60s to lower 70s for highs are expected through the first half of next week with some gradual warming as we approach Memorial Day weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller