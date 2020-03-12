Morning showers and thunder, then partial clearing and windy this afternoon

Yesterday was rainy, and even stormy for some, but that all moved away before sunrise. Wednesday’s sunshine was really nice. Unfortunately, it will be difficult to get much more over the next 5-7 day stretch.

Rain developed overnight, and that precipitation will linger for several hours. By midday, there may be some partial clearing…especially to the west/northwest this afternoon. Wind will increase and that northwest breeze will make it much cooler over the next 24-48 hours.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 59-62 North & West and 63-66 East & South

Wind: E/SE 5-15 early, then W/NW 15-30 late

Expect clouds Friday with cooler temperatures. We get colder again with developing showers by Friday night. Overnight Friday night and early Saturday will be cold and wet. Rain/snow mix or wet snow becomes likely between 3am to noon Saturday. Possible showers and breezy conditions may linger into early afternoon with strong breezes and wind chills in the 28-32 range.

Highs may only be in the 40s over the weekend, and clouds may dominate Sunday. More showers are expected through the early to middle part of next week so it looks like our weather will be gloomy and damp for some time.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Get ready for a chance for mix and wet snow tomorrow night…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com