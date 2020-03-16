Morning showers, otherwise cloudy and chilly with random sprinkles through Tuesday

This weekend was much different than the previous one. Instead of upper 60s and lower 70s, we got stuck with upper 30s and lower 40s. We had areas of light rain, mix and snow across northeast Kansas as well. It just wasn’t the weekend that many wanted for some outdoor fun.

Clouds will dominate for the next several days. Morning showers are possible with just sprinkles to the far west. Cooler temperatures prevail for another 48 hours so it the chill of the past several days continues.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 46-51

Wind: S/SE 5-15

Tuesday will still be cloudy, but it should be dry. It will warm up for midweek with increasing moisture and instability. There should be numerous showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Wednesday night before that activity shifts east. Temperatures may hit 70 with lows in the 50s.

Morning showers can be expected Thursday with some thunder and warm temps, but it will turn sharply colder for Friday. Breezes will also become stronger at that time.

It should be very pretty Saturday, but it might be really frosty early. Highs will try to hit 50. Clouds will gradually increase Sunday, and temperatures still won’t be terribly comfortable for the third week of March. Showers likely return for Sunday and Monday we begin the final full week of March.

Little, if any, sunshine with more rain chances ahead…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



