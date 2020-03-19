Morning storms and stronger wind, before it becomes blustery and much colder

It was very cool for about a five-day stretch before we got better temperatures yesterday. Sunshine has been limited and rain has occurred on numerous occasions.

Last night’s storms in Texas and Oklahoma moved north quickly. Much of the action in the wee hours stayed south and east of Topeka, but there are more storm chances toward midday.

The storm chance continues. Temperatures will be well above normal with the prevalent and gusty southwest wind. The sky should become partly sunny with low to mid 70s, and the wind will become even stronger.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 71-76

Wind: S/SW 20-40 with stronger gusts

Just a spring official begins late tonight, a big blast of cold air arrives into Friday morning. Numbers start to tumble across northeast Kansas from north to south around midnight. After that, it turns sharply colder for Friday and even colder into early Saturday.

It should be very pretty Saturday with mostly sunny conditions, but expect a hard freeze at sunrise. Temps may start in the upper teens to low 20s. Highs will only reach the upper 30s and low 40s. You may want to protect daffodils and other early spring flowers.

Clouds will gradually increase Saturday night and there could be a few showers early Sunday, and temperatures will still be very chilly. Showers likely return for Monday and Tuesday we begin the final full week of March.

The first action is how warm it gets, and the opposite reaction is how low we go!

KSNT Meteorologist David George



