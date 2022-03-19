What We’re Tracking:

Calm and clear tonight

High fire danger Sunday

Rain next week

RED FLAG WARNINGS: Republic, Cloud and Ottawa counties are under a red flag warning until 8 PM on Sunday.

Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with calm conditions as well. Overall a very pleasant evening to get outside enjoy the last night of winter! Spring officially starts tomorrow and our forecast for this week will certainly start to feel that way.

Temperatures waking up on Sunday will be in the lower 40s but will quickly warm up into the upper 70s by the afternoon. Strong southerly winds are forecast to pick up as well in response to our next incoming storm system. You can expect wind gusts of 30 mph or greater throughout the day. Extremely dry conditions will also be in place which is why we’re seeing red flag warnings for portions of the viewing area.

Our next storm system will then arrive by Monday and depending on the track we could see several days of rainy conditions. This system is shaping up to provide really good rain chances with lots of moisture in place. Rain could start as early as Monday morning and last all the way through Wednesday night. Trends in the the track of this system will need to be closely monitored.

Temperatures for the majority of the week will be in the 50s and 60s; which is about average for this time of year.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush