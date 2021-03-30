Mostly clear and chilly tonight as the wind finally dies down

What We’re Tracking:

Clear, chilly night

Cool for the middle of the week

Warmer again for Easter weekend

With a mostly clear sky and diminishing north breezes, temperatures will take a bit of a dip tonight. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s across the region by early Wednesday.

Lots of sunshine, but continued cool on Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Light wind in the morning may increase to 10-15mph from the northwest by afternoon. The wind will subside again and temperatures fall into the upper 20s by Thursday morning.

After the cooler weather, we slowly start to warm back up by the first few days of April. Dry conditions look to remain through at least the work week. Thursday’s highs should reach near 60° with highs near 70° on Friday. Very warm and rather breezy conditions return for Easter weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s by Sunday!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

