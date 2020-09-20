Mostly clear and continued hazy weather for tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear, still hazy tonight

Hazy sunshine for Monday

Slightly above average temperatures

Mainly clear and relatively cool for tonight with temperatures dropping into the lower to middle 50s overnight. Those cool temperatures will be accompanied by fairly light wind and a little haziness to the sky tonight, as well, as the thin layer of smoke overhead remains in place through the night.

The trend of low 80s will continue throughout the week as high temperatures will be slightly above normal for this time of year. As far as rain chances go, we are largely out of luck there; the work week should be mainly free of any precipitation. The only slight chance for showers will be Tuesday evening, but that looks to be mainly to our southeast for decent rain chances. Humidity levels may increase slightly heading into Monday, but nothing too noticeable.

Our upper air patterns will continue to fight against any potential rain chances for the foreseeable future. Quiet, calm, and dry conditions will persist throughout the whole week but at least temperatures will remain comfortable in the low 80s with dew points in the 50s. The only issue will remain the periodic layer of high, thin smoke overhead will obscure the sunshine for several days this week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com