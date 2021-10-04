Mostly clear and cool tonight, dry week ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Another cool night ahead

Areas of clouds arrive Tuesday

Dry conditions through the week

Clear and cool tonight as temperatures once again tumble into the upper 40s to lower 50s across Northeast Kansas by early Tuesday morning. Wind will remain light through the night, as well.

Overall, this week looks pretty quiet with quite a bit of sunshine–aside from some clouds late Tuesday into ealry Wednesday–and near normal temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. Overnight lows should be in the lower to middle 50s through Thursday.

By the time we get to the end of the week, though, we’ll see more of a southerly breeze, and that will send our temperatures into the middle 80s by Friday afternoon. It won’t be out of the question to see upper 80s to near 90° highs on Saturday ahead of our next system. We should see a cold front move through by the last half of the weekend, cooling our temperatures down by Sunday and bringing with it a chance for a few showers or storms.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller