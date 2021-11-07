Mostly clear and mild to start the week, much cooler weather ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear overnight

Warm start to the week

Showers Wednesday, then chilly air arrives

Mostly clear and mild tonight with a low only dropping to around 50°. Dry conditions will persist through Monday and Tuesday as well. Warmer temperatures are still expected as we hang out in the lower 70s Monday and middle to upper 60s for Tuesday.

Our next storm system is getting organized for the middle portion of next week, which will not only bring us rain but also cooler temperatures as we may very well struggle to get out of the upper 50s for highs by the middle of the week. Scattered showers are likely throughout the day time Wednesday and very well could linger into early Thursday morning.

Even cooler air will slide in by Friday and Saturday when high temperatures will likely get stuck in the 40s with chilly northwest breezes at the same time.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller