What We’re Tracking

Mild night ahead

Warmer and dry early in the week

A few storms possible in the middle of the week

Tonight, mostly clear skies can be expected with a little wild fire haze hanging out in the region. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s with just a light breeze in place; this should lead to a very pleasant late May evening once again.

We look to steadily warm up through next week as an area of high pressure builds into the region. That will keep conditions sunny through Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the middle 80s. A few isolated showers and storms may move in during the middle of the week, but not expecting anything particularly severe with that round.

As the week progresses, warmer and more humid air will move in as high temperatures climb into the middle to upper 80s with a partly cloudy sky. That warmth will be leading us in toward the Memorial Day weekend with temperatures great for outdoor activities throughout the majority of the week ahead.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush