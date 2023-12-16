What We’re Tracking

Warming up Sunday

Quiet weather returns early next week

Rain chance late week

We continue to gradually clear out. By tonight, we will see a mostly clear sky. Temperatures drop down into the middle to upper 20s, a little more seasonable than the last couple of nights. Some areas could see some patchy freezing fog.

Highs for Sunday should in the lower to middle 50s, and the mild weather lasts into the middle of next week, as well. There will be a cool down on Monday dropping temperatures into the lower 40s, but we’ll rebound into the middle to upper 50s by Wednesday and Thursday.

The beginning part of next week looks dry as an area of high pressure moves in. This puts us into a quiet pattern until Thursday night when our next storm system rolls in. Next rain chance will be in the later half of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard