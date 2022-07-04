What We’re Tracking:

Hot & humid 4th of July

Very hot and humid all week

Isolated storm chances midweek

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for the entire area until 9:00pm Wednesday.

Hot and humid conditions will persist through the rest of the day today and into the evening for our 4th Of July festivities tonight. You can plan on mostly clear skies and a rain free evening – so some great news for fireworks! It will however feel very warm with heat index values in the lower 90s through about midnight.

High heat and humidity look to stick around for the next several days, and maybe even into the start of next week. The overnights don’t bring much relief either, as lows only dip down into the upper 70s, close to 80°. Afternoon highs will be very similar each day this week, in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will range from 100°-110°.

Confidence is increasing in the chance for showers and a few storms late Tuesday night and early Thursday morning. Recent model runs continue to show a few quick bursts of energy moving into Northeast Kansas which will spark those precipitation chances. Nonetheless, the heat will likely remain through at least the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush