Mostly clear skies expected tonight with more heat on the way tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds clear out tonight

Heat returns this weekend

Storms possible late Saturday

We will have one more pleasant night ahead for us tonight as conditions will slowly start to become uncomfortable in the next days ahead. Cloud cover will begin to clear out for tonight as temperatures will dip into the upper 60s with a light southerly wind.

With the return of a more southerly wind, both temperatures and humidity levels will begin to rise for tomorrow. Highs are expected to reach the lower 90s, but we should be feeling a few degrees warmer than that with our increased humidity.

By the time we get to the weekend we’ll see middle to upper 90s returning to the area with heat indices over 100°. We could see another chance of showers and storms late Saturday, as well. After that, we could see a few more rain chances at the start of the week while the heat looks to continue at least through the end of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush