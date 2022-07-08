What We’re Tracking:

Slightly “cooler” through Saturday

Mostly dry conditions for a while

Seasonable temperatures for next week

Warm and humid conditions are expected to continue for most of the evening hours tonight. Thanks to a cold front that has now moved through the area temperatures are not extremely hot right now. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s with mostly clear skies.

The slight cool down will stick around for Saturday and sunshine sticks around for several days. Highs for Saturday afternoon may pleasantly fall into the middle 80s if we’re lucky. Things heat right back up for Sunday and Monday with afternoon highs returning to the lower to middle 90s.

There looks to be another slight chance for rain late Monday and into Tuesday and a cool down associated with it by the time we get to the middle of next week. Temperatures should remain near average for the rest of next week, but there are indications that another big heat wave is on the horizon after that.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush