What We’re Tracking:

Another chilly day Thursday

Mainly dry through the next few days

Slight chance for precipitation early Saturday

Mostly clear skies, with some high based stratus clouds, will carry us in to the overnight hours. Temperatures will cool all the way down into the middle 20s by sunrise tomorrow. Wind chills will be even cooler than that though so be sure to bundle up!

By Friday, we should be on the mild side as temperatures return closer to 50°, but this warm-up is brief. Slightly cooler weather is expected for this weekend with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

There looks to be a quick system that may move through late Friday and into early Saturday. Precipitation looks possible for portions of the area, but the type will be dependent on the timing. We’re not expecting much in the way of impacts, though, as any precipitation should be light. Just be aware that there could be a rain/snow mix into the morning hours of Saturday.

Looking ahead to next week, we should see quite a bit of sunshine and more mild weather. Highs for Monday and Tuesday will get close to 50° with overnight lows near 30°.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller