Mostly clear this evening with wind speeds picking up overnight

What We’re Tracking:

Quick cold front tonight

Cooler north wind on Sunday

Few rain chances next week

With a quick moving cold front making its way through the region early this evening we’ll see wind speeds pick up during the overnight hours. The front will pass through without any precipitation but cloud cover is expected to increase just after midnight. Temperatures will once again be on the cooler side but we should stay in the lower 40s.

For Sunday we’re keeping an eye on breezy conditions through the afternoon and temperatures to only reach the lower to middle 50s. Overall it should be a pretty nice day to wrap up the weekend. For trick-or-treating our weather looks to cooperate for the majority of the evening but it will be on the chilly side. Cloud cover will build in through the night, winds will calm down, and temperatures will cool off into the lower to middle 40s just after dark.

Looking forward to next week, some much cooler air will continue to build in across the viewing area. A few chances for rain can be expected for Monday and Tuesday. We’ll have to watch overnight temperatures closely heading into Tuesday if showers continue. It may get cold enough that a few snowflakes try to mix in, but mainly a rain chance.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush