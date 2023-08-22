What We’re Tracking

Heat wave continues

Lots of sunshine ahead

Break in the heat by the weekend

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for the entire viewing area until 10 PM Thursday.

Today was much like yesterday, hot and humid towards the east and hot and dry towards the west. Tonight will be another muggy night with lows in the middle to upper 70s. The good news is, our humidity will continue to slide off to the east through the course of the next couple of days.

By Wednesday, the feels like temperatures for nearly the entire area won’t be too far off from the air temperature. Unfortunately, that will still not feel great as highs are expected to get as high as 105° again. Thursday looks to be even drier than Wednesday!

With high pressure dominating our forecast, that keeps rain chances out of the area, as well. Try to limit time outdoors if at all possible, and if you must be out in the heat, take care to remain hydrated and take frequent breaks.

The heat looks to break by the weekend, with highs dipping back to normal levels around the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain chances still look slim to none even with a front moving through Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard