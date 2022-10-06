What We’re Tracking:

Light breeze tonight

Strong cold front Thursday afternoon

Frost potential Saturday morning

Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with temperatures eventually cooling down to the middle 40s for overnight lows. It looks like we could see some breezy conditions for the evening.

A change in the forecast arrives tomorrow afternoon with a strong cold front pushing through the viewing area. Highs for the day will struggle to reach the 60 degree mark with most of the viewing area seeing upper 50s. A slight chance for a shower or two will be possible late tomorrow afternoon, but the main story will be the temperature drop.

As skies clear out through the night Friday, there could be the potential for some frost development as temperatures dip into the middle 30s. Best chance for frost will be in the northeast corner of the area, but if clouds clear out fast enough, patchy frost could be possible all throughout Northeast Kansas.

The weekend will feature a lot of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 60s Saturday and into the mid 70s Sunday. Overnight lows should start to climb, too, as we wake up in the middle 40s Sunday morning.

Highs will gradually warm through the first part of next week, back up closer to 80° before another front tries to move through. As of right now, there looks to be a slight chance for showers associated with this through the middle of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller