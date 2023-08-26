What We’re Tracking

Mostly clear tonight

Cool start to next week

Warming up again

The spotty showers that we have seen through out the day today will clear out tonight giving us a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 60s for most of the viewing area. Some places in our northern counties may see some localized upper 50s.

Tomorrow looks to be nice yet again. Temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 80s with a mostly sunny sky. We slightly warm up on Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Drier air settles in at this time making it feel even nicer for your Monday.

Another weak frontal boundary moves through on Tuesday night switching our winds back from the north. After this, we gradually warmup into the 90s by Thursday. Heat looks to return by Friday and Saturday as highs will be in the middle to upper 90s. Overall, enjoy this nice weather while we got it.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard