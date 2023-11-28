What We’re Tracking

Clear again for most of the night

Rebounding temperatures

Slight rain chance late week

We will hang on to a mostly clear sky tonight with temperature dropping down into the lower to middle 20s. Winds will calm down and be out of the west at about 5 mph. Tomorrow temperatures climb to the middle to upper 40s.

Mostly sunny weather is expected through the middle of the week before our next system arrives. That could bring us rain this time late Thursday and into Friday, primarily for the eastern and southeastern counties of the viewing area. If it lingers into early Friday morning, we can’t rule out a few snowflakes mixing in as temperatures drop into the lower 30s.

That system clears out in time for the weekend, and as winds shift back towards the south, we should see some slightly warmer temperatures for Saturday and Sunday. There looks to be a slight chance for a few showers Saturday, but other than that, the weekend loos pretty seasonal. Highs should make it up into the lower 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard