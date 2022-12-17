What We’re Tracking:

Slightly warmer Sunday

Snow chances on Monday

Much colder air heading our way for next week

Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with our winds finally starting to slow down. Without cloud cover above though, we’re in for yet another chilly night. Overnight lows will drop down into the upper teens.

We do get, briefly, a tad bit warmer for Sunday with mostly sunny skies and a light south wind. That should allow us to climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s before much colder air arrives by late next week.

We’re keeping an eye on a system for early Monday morning which is setting up to bring snow showers to the area. Models are in fairly good agreement that everyone should have a chance to see at least a light dusting – if not more.

Its a fairly quick system and temperatures will be fluctuating above and below freezing, but some spots may manage to accumulate a couple of inches by Monday night.

It is also worth noting that a bigger push of cold air is likely to move into the region by Tuesday and beyond. In the days leading up to Christmas, there are some indications of high temperatures that may only be in the single digits with wind chills as cold as -20° by next Thursday. Snow chance may very well accompany this strong front too.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush