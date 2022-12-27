What We’re Tracking:

Not quite so cold tonight

Above average temperatures for several days

Chances for rain by the weekend

Clear to partly cloudy weather overnight with a continued breeze. Expect the wind to remain southerly at 10-20mph throughout the night. The wind will help to keep temperatures up a bit with lows only falling into the lower 30s by Wednesday morning.

The wind will be fairly breezy through midweek as our temperatures climb into the 50s to near 60° by Thursday for the southern counties. However, the next couple of days should feature some sunshine before a weak front moves through late Thursday, cooling us down a few degrees as we close out 2022.

We will be keeping an eye on the next system, which should be a rain-producer for us by the end of the week, possibly into New Year’s Eve. As of right now, it appears that the bulk of the rain will be just to our east, so a few isolated showers is about as much as we could see here in Northeast Kansas.

Our next best chance for rain looks to arrive on Monday, and it wouldn’t be out of the question completely for a couple rumbles of thunder to be heard late in the day. We should still be above average by this point with highs near 50°.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller