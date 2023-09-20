What We’re Tracking

More sunshine for Thursday

Storm chances setting up for early in the weekend

Cooler next week

Mostly clear weather should linger into the night as temperatures fall back into the lower 60s for much of the area. The air remains fairly dry with only moderate humidity levels into Thursday morning.

We hold on to a low chance for widely scattered rain on Thursday, mainly in the evening hours. Otherwise, another day with mostly sunny weather and highs in the middle 80s. Overnight lows should dip into the lower to middle 60s with the slight chance for showers and a few more clouds.

We are keeping an eye on the development of a storm system that will impact the Plains from late Friday into Saturday. While the storm chances are lower on Friday, any storms could be strong to severe in the current set-up–mainly to the west. However, the greater chance looks to be for the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday for the eastern half of the area before clearing out and cooling down a bit on Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller