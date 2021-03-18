Mostly clear weather returns as we warm toward the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Clear, chilly night

Sunny, mild by the weekend

More rain chances early next week

Cool breezes will quickly subside, leaving us clear and chilly for tonight. Temperatures should drop into the middle to upper 20s. But the clear sky and light wind will also set us up for a really nice day to close out the week! Friday looks pretty nice with highs in the middle 50s with a mostly sunny sky.

We get a chance to dry things out a bit through the weekend with highs in the lower to middle 60s and overnight lows in the 40s. We’ll also see breezy conditions returning, but this time out of the south. As we head toward Sunday, cloud cover will increase ahead of our next storm system, but we stay dry through the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, there does look to be another chance for more rain showers and potential thunderstorms. The most likely day for that will be on Monday, perhaps lingering into part of Tuesday, as well. We’ll keep an eye on it as we get closer.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

