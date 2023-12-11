What We’re Tracking

Another chilly night

Cloudier weather ahead

Dry and near normal

Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 20s once again as we should be clear for the majority of the night ahead. The wind should remain quite light, as well. Cloud cover starts to move in during the tail end of the night and into Tuesday morning.

Much more cloud cover and cooler northeasterly breezes around for Tuesday. It won’t be a windy day, but with temperatures only topping out in the middle to upper 40s, even the light breeze will have a bit of a chill with it.

The next several days look to be quiet and dry as high pressure become our dominant pattern. The one main chance for rain this week might end up staying just west of the viewing area on Wednesday, but we’ll stay mostly cloudy regardless. Aside from that, a slight warming is expected by the end of the week with highs in the lower to middle 50s again.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller