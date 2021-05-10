Mostly cloudy, cool weather continues with occasional rain showers



What We’re Tracking:

Continued cool weather

Showers return Tuesday

Warmer later in the week

Mostly cloudy weather for tonight as temperatures fall into the middle 40s. Light east wind through the night, but we should remain dry ahead of our next chance for showers. Those showers may move in shortly after sunrise on Tuesday.

A majority of this week looks to stay well below average, especially Tuesday as we struggle to get out of the 50s and eventually into the lower 60s by Wednesday. In addition to the cool air, we will have a few passing showers on Tuesday, perhaps into Tuesday night.

Eventually, rain chances taper off through midweek and temperatures try and climb to more seasonable levels in the lower to middle 70s by the end of the week. Another chance for mainly overnight showers and storms on Friday before even warmer weather builds in by the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

