Single digit overnight lows

Several days below freezing

Slim chances for light snow ahead

Tonight, mostly cloudy skies are expected with a strong breeze out of the north. Temperatures will remain in the lower teens and single digits for the rest of the evening and overnight hours. Wind chills will continue to be a concern with values at 5 to 10 degrees below zero by sunrise tomorrow.

Highs for Monday afternoon will unfortunately still be stuck in the lower 20s. The good news is our winds will back off just a bit and more sunshine is expected. The bad news is even with lighter winds our wind chills will still be in the single digits so be sure to bundle up!

The cold weather sticks around for a bit longer into Tuesday. Highs don’t look to approach the freezing mark until at least Wednesday. Chances for precipitation are fairly limited for the entire week – our best odds may not pop up until at least next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush