What We’re Tracking

Mostly cloudy night

Gradual warming trend

Rain chances return late week

Cloud cover will build going into the night tonight. Temperatures will drop into the middle 50s. The beginning of our gradual warmup appears on Tuesday, sending us back into the lower 80s. We should see mainly sunny skies, but there may be a slight chance for a couple isolated showers or storms for our far western counties during the afternoon. Many, if not all, locations should remain dry.

Warmer air moves into the area for last half of the week, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s Wednesday and some lowers 90s by the weekend. We should see mostly sunny conditions and a return of a light southerly breeze.

A few isolated storms are possible during the afternoon hours in the heat of the day as an unsettled weather pattern builds back in for a few days. The best chance for storms appears to be Thursday night and into Friday, but we’ll keep you updated as the week progresses with any changes.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller