What We’re Tracking:

Mostly Cloudy – some rain

Rain chances Thursday – freezing rain NW possible

Near average temperatures for a few days

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Washington, Marshall, and Republic counties from midnight tonight until 12:00 pm on Thursday. (Freezing rain with ice accumulations possible).

Mostly cloudy skies can be expected tonight with just a light breeze in the area. Temperatures will be in the 40s this evening and upper 30s by sunrise tomorrow.

Our next system is approaching from the south bringing rain chances to the area. For tonight areas along and south of I-70 may see rain first, but the main wave of energy will arrive early Thursday morning.

Despite the cooler temperatures, we should be warm enough to only see rain across most of the area. This will be our best chance for rain this work week, and most locations stand a pretty good chance of seeing at least some much-needed rainfall during the day Thursday!

Northwestern counties still have quite a bit of uncertainty in terms of temperatures for Thursday morning, though. As it stands right now, surface temperatures in Cloud, Republic, and maybe even Clay and Washington counties, look to drop below freezing for a few hours early Thursday.

There should also be quite a bit of warm air above the surface, and that means there’s the potential for freezing rain. Accumulations appear minor, and trends will be monitored through the day, but watch out for slick roadways Thursday morning in those locations.

We dry out for Friday and Saturday with near average temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s for highs and overnight lows near 30°. We should see some sunshine to close out the week and start the weekend.

Our next system looks to arrive by Sunday and into early next week. It’s a bit far out to pin down the exact timing, but the best chance for rain looks to be late Monday and into Tuesday. Once again, at this point, temperatures appear warm enough to support all rain.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush