Breezy conditions hold on

Cooling down in the days ahead

A few showers Easter Weekend

FREEZE WARNING is in effect for almost all of northeast Kansas from 1 AM to 9 AM Thursday morning. Counties included are mainly along I-70 and to the West. See graphic below on specific counties included.

Our main storm system that brought rain, small hail and damaging wind gusts will continue to depart the region throughout the day today. As it leaves, we’ll be left with mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Winds may gust up to 30 mph with sustained winds out of the northwest pulling in cooler air. Highs this afternoon will only make it into the lower 50s with a slight chance for rain around lunchtime.

Skies should slowly start to clear by this evening and the winds will calm down after dark as well. With the lack of cloud cover overhead though our temperatures are expected to plummet in the wake of our big low pressure system. This has prompted freeze warnings to be issues for almost all of northeast Kansas Thursday morning. Lows will dip down into the middle 20s. Highs for the afternoon should rebound into the lower 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Looking forward to the rest of the week, we see a mixture of sun and clouds as well as highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will be just a bit below average for this time of year with more rain chances returning this weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush