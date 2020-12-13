Mostly cloudy today with near normal temperatures across the region

What We’re Tracking:

Cloudy today

Chilly afternoon highs

Cooler air sticks around

Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast today with a brief break in cloud cover expected later this afternoon. High temperatures across the region will be in the lower 40s but a slight breeze out of the north will keep a mild wind chill factor in play, making it feel like the upper 30s.

Cloud cover will gradually clear this evening allowing our overnight temperatures to drop down into the lower 20s. If you have to head out the door tomorrow morning for work or school, be sure to grab a jacket as temperatures will be slow to warm up through lunch time. Afternoon highs are expected to be in the lower 40s once again.

For the upcoming work week temperatures will remain rather seasonable in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A slight chance for some snow showers will be present on Tuesday but other than that things look to stay pretty quiet for the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush