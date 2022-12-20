What We’re Tracking:

Mostly cloudy tonight

Snow likely late Wednesday

Dangerously cold wind chills

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the entire viewing area starting Thursday at midnight until Friday at midnight.

A WIND CHILL WARNING has been issued for the entire viewing area starting at midnight Wednesday until noon Friday.

One more night of relatively calm weather is expected before a powerful arctic front moves through the region. Tonight, temperatures will be in the 20s with wind chills in the middle teens. These temperatures will feel quite comfortable compared to what’s on the way late Wednesday.

Highs on Wednesday will make their way into the middle 30s with breezy conditions out of the south. Winds may gust up to 25 mph. The arctic front then arrives right around midnight with temperatures plummeting thereafter.

This system will bring some snow chances with it but the main hazard will be the bitterly cold temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills. Here’s a look at what conditions may look like early Thursday morning.

As winds start to pick up, there is a concern that we could see near blizzard conditions at times early Thursday from blowing snow. This has prompted a winter storm watch to be issued for the area.

Snowfall totals will probably not be the big story with this event, although accumulating snow is still likely. With winds gusting up towards 40 mph visibility will be reduced significantly. As of right now, here is what the KSNT Stormtrack Weather Team is thinking for snowfall totals across the area; it should be noted that models have started to back off of the higher amounts for now.

Perhaps even more concerning at this time is the arrival of dangerously cold wind chills. The Arctic air mass that is set to intrude our viewing area by Wednesday evening, will also bring wind gusts of 40+ mph. That means that wind chills could drop into the -20s and -30s by the end of the week.

Heading into the holiday weekend, things will still be extremely cold, but we should start to see improvements. Christmas Eve looks sunny with highs in the lower 10s and Christmas morning we may actually star to see our lows get above 0°. It may not be until Monday or Tuesday that we get above freezing again.

Buckle up for a crazy week with weather and the holidays and we’ll keep you up to date with the latest here and on air! Be safe and happy holidays from the 27 News Storm Track Weather Team – Matt, Gaby, Becky, and Ryan.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush