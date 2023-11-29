What We’re Tracking

Mostly cloudy tonight

Chance for rain and snow late week

Seasonal weather through early next week

Cloud cover increases into the overnight hours. This will help keep us a little warmer tonight. Temperatures should stay above freezing so that will help continue to melt snow. A cold front moves in early on tomorrow. Highs will be limited to the middle to upper 40s.

Our next system moves in by Thursday though, and that could bring us rain starting Thursday afternoon and lingering into Friday. We’ll have to watch temperatures closely overnight and into the morning Friday, because our temperatures could dip close to the freezing mark, and that may cause some snowflakes to mix in for the morning commute Friday. There may even be another batch of wintry mix moving through in the afternoon and evening, as well.

That system clears out in time for the weekend, and as winds shift back towards the south, we should see some slightly warmer temperatures for Saturday and Sunday. Highs should make it up into the lower 50s, and those seasonal temperatures should linger into the first half of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard