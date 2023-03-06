What We’re Tracking

Cooler for the next several days

Rounds of rain showers for midweek

No major warm-up through the weekend

Partly cloudy weather overnight as the impact from Monday’s north wind is felt in the way of cooler temperatures for early Tuesday morning. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

For the rest of our week, we’ll be dealing with multiple rounds of precipitation and cooler temperatures. The first round of rain will move in late Tuesday with highs expected in the middle 40s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday and Thursday bring the best chances for rain, and while the chances are good for widespread rainfall, there will be periods of dry time, too. Highs should be in the 40s to near 50° through Friday with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

We get a brief break from the rain chances on Friday, but another system looks to move in by the weekend. We’ll keep an eye on the arrival of some cooler temperatures for the weekend with the next round of precipitation.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller