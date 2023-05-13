What We’re Tracking

Rain chance Mother’s Day

More widespread rain on Monday

Cooler heading into next week

Partly to mostly cloudy weather tonight as our next disturbance moves up from the south. While most areas will stay dry tonight and early Sunday, a few showers are possible as morning temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

For the end of the weekend and start of next week, cooler temperatures return to the forecast. We’ll likely be in the upper 70s to lower 80s for Mother’s Day and and upper 60s and lower 70s by Monday with overnight lows dipping into the 50s.

Our rain chances return pretty quickly, too. With a few showers possible for Sunday, even better rain chances are setting up for Monday. We may catch a bit of a break in any rain chances for the middle of the week before another system impacts us by late week with a slightly better chance for storms as we get closer to the last half of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller