Mostly cloudy weather returns for Thursday, stays mild

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds build overnight

Milder, more clouds Thursday

Sunny and warmer weather ahead

Temperatures only fall into the lower to middle 20s tonight as scattered cloud cover builds into the region from the north. Wind stays southerly at 5-15mph, as well.

Highs on Thursday should be just a bit warmer despite a mostly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures will peak out in the middle 40s before slightly cooling back into the lower 40s on Friday even with a mostly sunny sky for much of Friday.

We’ll wrap up the month of January with milder weather over the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures in the 50s for both Saturday and Sunday before possibly even warmer weather moves in for the start of next week. However, we’re eyeing a stronger push of cold air and possibly some wintry weather for the middle of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller