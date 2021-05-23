Mostly cloudy weather stubbornly hangs on to the area

What We’re Tracking:

Cloudy, isolated shower Monday

Warm & humid

A few showers & storms this week

Humid conditions will also be present this evening and with cloud cover stubbornly hanging on tonight, temperatures will bottom out in the middle 60s. Most of the area should stay dry overnight after daytime showers diminish, but cloud cover will be harder to clear out.

An isolated shower or two on Monday, otherwise mostly cloudy and continued humid. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s for Monday despite the widespread cloud cover. Another chance for a shower or storm on Tuesday with overall a slightly better chance for some rain.

While a few showers and storms will also be possible on Wednesday, our best set-up might end up being on Thursday when a front finally pushes into the area to help focus shower and thunderstorm chances over us once again. After that round of rain, things may quiet down for a day or two as we wrap up the week and head into next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller

