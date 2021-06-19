Mostly dry conditions expected tonight but can’t rule out a quick shower or storm

What We’re Tracking:

A few storms possible tonight

Hot on Sunday, Rain chances

Cooler start to next week

Some slightly more active weather is possible overnight tonight and later in the day tomorrow. There is a chance we could see some strong to severe thunderstorms move into our viewing area around midnight with the main threats being damaging wind and hail. However, current trends are pointing to these storms losing strength by the time they get here.

Other than the chance for some thunderstorms, you can expect a few hit or miss showers tonight and cloud cover to increase. Overnight lows will take us into the middle 70s with a slight breeze out of the south.

Expect a hot and humid Father’s Day for any outdoor festivities with the dads tomorrow. Highs will continue in the middle to upper 90s with it still feeling like near 100°. May not be a bad idea to stop by the pool with the family! Do keep in mind, however, that there will be a chance for some late afternoon thunderstorms to move through the area.

Early next week, a stronger front will FINALLY move through Monday, dropping our temperatures down into the lower 80s and bringing a better chance for rain. We may even see upper 70s for some spots. Early Monday morning we could be waking up to some thunderstorms rolling across the area.

Looking further ahead, temperatures warm back up quickly into the 90s for the rest of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

