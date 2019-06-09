Mostly dry for the new week

Sunday tracks on the dry side. It will be a bite of a breezy day with winds  15-20 mph. Highs drop back into the 70s. 

That will be the case for the next several days. Tuesday and the en of the week could see some extra moisture return leading to some extra showers, but the week should end on the dry side.

Heading into the weekend, we stay dry with a breezy day Wednesday. Highs for the end of the week rebound into the lower 80d with sunshine.

​KSNT Storm Track  Meteorologist Andrew Adams

