What We’re Tracking

Mostly dry Friday

Rain chances return this weekend

Hot beginning to next week

Temperatures are in the 60s again this morning as a little bit of cloud cover moves through from some overnight storms to our south. We should remain fairly quiet to start our Friday.

Highs will rebound into the upper 80s and lower 90s later this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Most storms stay west until later tonight into Saturday morning where we have storms chances throughout the area.

The best chance for storms this week appears to be late Saturday into Sunday morning. Humidity continues to build and highs remain around average in the middle to upper 80s this weekend.

By the start of next week, we heat up slightly with highs in the lower 90s with mostly sunny skies. Lows will typically hang around the middle to upper 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez