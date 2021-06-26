Mostly dry tonight, more rain chances Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly dry tonight

More rain chances ahead

Cooler temperatures stick

We look to stay mostly dry tonight with temperatures dropping into the middle 60s. There may be a few isolated showers for our southern counties but rain looks to be light.

Heading into Sunday we start off dry with increasing rain chances through the afternoon and evening. Scattered showers will be very hit or miss but pockets of heavier rainfall at times is definitely possible. Expect the cloud cover to stick around for the next few days.

With several rounds of rain still ahead of us, flash flooding is definitely a concern for areas south of I-70. Lyon county continues to be in a flash flood watch until Sunday morning. Be cautious of flooded roadway and turn around to find an alternate route if a roadway looks flooded.

Looking ahead to early next week, rain chances are still in the forecast nearly every day adding to those flooding concerns. The good news is that temperatures stay in the lower to middle 80s as we go throughout the upcoming work week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com