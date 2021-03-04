Mostly sunny and pleasant afternoon before clouds increase tonight

We’re starting things off nice and clear today, but we’ll begin to see clouds moving in later this afternoon, becoming cloudy tonight.

Highs, later today, will make it into the low 70s again, and winds will be out of the south and east at about 5-10 mph.

Overnight, we’ll have a slight chance for some rain showers lingering into early Friday morning. The best chance for rain will be just to our south and west, but we could still seem some light showers work their way through southwest portions of our area.

Those clouds will hold highs into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Friday.