Mostly sunny and warm today with record highs possible for tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Record highs possible Saturday

Rain by Sunday evening

Several rain chances next week

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected today with well above average temperatures. Afternoon highs will reach the middle to upper 80s which is about 15 degrees warmer than it usually is for this time of year. A slight breeze will pick up from the south which will help usher in that warmer air. This evening will be relatively warm – but pleasant. Overnight lows will dip down into the middle 60s with cloudy skies.

For Saturday, the warming trend continues as we have a chance to break record highs. Lower to middle 90s are in the forecast which is more than 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Strong southerly winds will pick up for the afternoon as well so plan on a hot and breezy start to the weekend!

A cold front arrives Sunday and moves through the area, cooling our temperatures down and bringing with it a chance for showers or storms by late Sunday into Monday. Highs in the middle 70s are expected as we close out the weekend. The chance for rain could impact those heading to the Chiefs game as a bulk of the heaviest rain looks to arrive through the evening and into the overnight. So be sure to have rain gear handy!

After showers wrap up early Monday, the next system comes in right on its heels with a chance for rain late Tuesday into Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush