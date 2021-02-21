Mostly sunny days ahead with a major warm-up in store

What We’re Tracking:

Clearing weather for tonight

Sunny, breezy, mild Monday

Even warmer on Tuesday

Cloud cover will clear out quickly this evening and give us a mostly clear night with overnight lows in the middle to upper 20s. The westerly breezes will drop back a bit into the 5-10mph range, but never completely calm tonight as the weak system today clears out to the east.

Looking ahead, we’ll start the week off with lots of sunshine and even warmer temperatures as a warm-up is in store for the region through at least Tuesday. Highs for Monday will be in the lower to middle 50s with Tuesday showing the possibility of lower 60s for central and southern counties, especially.

Of course the big warm-up doesn’t last forever as a cold front is expected to push through mid-week, but temperatures look to drop to more seasonable levels for this time of year. Temperatures should hover in the middle to upper 40s for the second half of the week with 50s by the weekend. The next decent chance for precipitation will hold off until late next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

