Mostly sunny skies takeover, but humidity stays

Saturday is shaping up to be another hot day with highs near 90. The muggy air stays with us today as well, meaning we will feel like we are in the mid 90s this afternoon. Winds are also expected to remain calm, which will only add to the sticky feeling today. Clouds will be mostly out of the area today making for great sky conditions to be outside, but stay hydrated if you are. Lows overnight should only drop back into the upper 60s again, so another mild night is ahead of us.

With really no variation in our very slight southerly flow, Sunday through Tuesday will all be fairly similar: highs pushing 90, muggy conditions throughout, and lots of sunshine rather than cloud cover. The start of the work week is going to feel like a little blast of summer sweatiness as we push toward Fall on the calendar (though meteorological Fall is already two weeks behind us). Wednesday, we will still be in the upper 80s for northeast Kansas, but winds out of the south will increase to 10-15 mph.

This occurs ahead of Thursday morning, when a front approaches northeast Kansas. This will keep us in the mid 80s through the day and also brings us a chance for scattered storms in the evening. These could linger into Friday morning, but we can expect only partly cloudy conditions by the afternoon. This is also going to drop temperatures back into the mid to lower 70s. Depending on how hard the front pushes through, we could wake up to even cooler conditions Saturday morning.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Andrew Adams