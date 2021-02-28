Mostly sunny Sunday with cooler breezes

What We’re Tracking:

Cooler breezes Sunday

Lots of sunshine this week

Warming up again

Behind last night’s cold front, temperatures will struggle to warm up throughout the daytime as our northerly winds continue at 15-25 mph. Afternoon highs will be knocked back down to near average levels in the upper 40s and lower 50s with a few clouds possible early on. Through the afternoon, winds will start to taper off before becoming light to calm overnight.

Early in the week, we’ll start to warm back up into the middle 50s by Monday and Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. With an increasing south wind, temperatures will return into the 60s by mid-week. Overall, it looks like we’ll have a quiet and dry end to the month of February with a nice warm-up expected through the first week of March.

Stray rain chances are possible late in the week, but the next week to 10 days are looking mild with general warmer-than-average weather and typical March breezes.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

