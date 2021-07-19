Mostly sunny to start the week, temperatures warming up

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly sunny, quiet day

Warm start to the week

Hot by next weekend

After some early morning fog today, afternoon highs will reach the middle 80s once again to start the work week. Mostly dry conditions are expected for your Monday, although an isolated shower cannot be entirely ruled out by the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies will be in place with just a few clouds floating in and out of the region. Lows tonight will be in the middle 60s.

Our last day in the 80s will likely be on Tuesday as we prepare for a significant warm up heading into the middle of the week. 90s with dry conditions make their way back into the region with a ridge of high pressure taking over.

Late in the week, even warmer weather starts to spread across the Central Plains with temperatures soaring well above average. Mostly sunny and dry conditions could last for several days with highs in the middle to upper 90s by the end of the week and next weekend.

